The MCU Will Reportedly Introduce An Evil Version Of [SPOILERS]

After a few false starts in the likes of Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision, the MCU is finally about to blast open the doors to the multiverse very soon. Beginning with Spider-Man: No Way Home and then continuing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we’ll see the prime Marvel universe collide with other realities. Which should create countless storytelling opportunities going forward.

Including the classic trope of the evil doppelganger from another dimension. Pitting the Avengers against a dark version of themselves who possesses the same abilities should deliver some epic action and drama, and a new rumor is pointing to one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU getting a twisted twin. According to tipster Daniel Richtman, the franchise will eventually introduce an evil Doctor Strange from elsewhere in the multiverse.

Here's How Chris Evans Could Look As The MCU's Captain Hydra 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If there’s an evil Avenger who would be the most dangerous if unleashed on reality, it would be an evil Strange. The Sorcerer Supreme, with his visions of the future and alternate timelines, was a key reason why the heroes were able to defeat Thanos. Imagine what would happen if a dark Stephen Strange used the mystical arts for evil. Maybe even allying with Dormammu and bringing the ruler of the Dark Dimension to Earth.

We don’t know any specifics about this evil Strange at this stage, though, as Richtman’s intel is just a rumor. It could come to nothing, but it’s such an exciting concept that it’s easy to imagine Marvel is playing around with the idea. Could it happen as soon as Doctor Strange 2? That seems feasible, as an evil Captain America has also been rumored for the sequel. Who knows, it could also happen in the What If…? animated series. With the multiverse finally being explored in the MCU, the possibilities are endless.