Adam Warlock Will Reportedly Lead The Annihilation Movie

Marvel fans have been waiting to see Adam Warlock in the MCU for the longest time, but we’re now well over a decade in and he’s still yet to step out of his cocoon. There’s a fear, then, that the studio will shortchange the character when he finally does arrive, which would be a big shame given his importance to the Marvel cosmic mythos. A new rumor might allay those worries, though, as it claims Adam will have a big role to play in the franchise’s future.

Insider Mikey Sutton has shared his latest scoop with the Cosmic Wonder YouTube channel, who are reporting that Marvel is in early development on an Annhilation movie. This adaptation of the comic book arc is said to be not so much an Avengers flick as one that showcases the “star-hopping characters” in the MCU. At the front of the pack will be Adam himself and it’s said he’ll team up with the likes of Quasar, Moondragon and Captain Marvel.

As you can guess from the title, the gang would be going up against Annihilus – not to mention Galactus and Terrax the Tamer, the world-devourer’s evil herald. Neither of the latter two villains feature in the original mainline comics series, so that corroborates Cosmic Wonder’s claim that the MCU could play fast and loose with the source material, just as all of the franchise’s takes on classic storylines have done before.

It’s also noted that this Annihilation film won’t be Adam’s first appearance in the MCU, but it is where he’s headed. This makes sense, too, given that he’s fully expected to debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. One of Vol. 2‘s post-credits scenes teased Ayesha of the Sovereign creating him to be the perfect enemy for the Guardians, after all. Furthermore, CW says that the MCU’s Adam will be “the epitome of physical beauty on the outside, but flawed on the inside.”

This is just a rumor for now, of course, but tell us, do you like the sounds of Adam Warlock leading an Annhilation movie? Sound off in the comments below.