MCU stalwarts lament what might be the last time an enduring favorite unleashes their true self

The MCU has done most Marvel characters proud, bringing comics-accurate versions of their mightiest heroes to the screen with all their weird quirks intact. But of late there are a few decisions that have had fans raising their eyebrows, with one particular sticking point Marvel’s biggest, angriest, and greenest hero. Yup, we’re talking about the Hulk.

Famed for his rage-powered strength, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner has now been substantially more chilled for four years. The last time we saw the ‘Savage’ Hulk was way back in the opening of Avengers: Infinity War when he suffered a brutal beatdown from Thanos, and since then the green giant just hasn’t been the same.

Endgame revealed that Hulk and Banner had reconciled their differences, resulting in the ‘Smart Hulk’ seen throughout that movie and in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This relaxed Hulk is pretty fun, but like many fans, we miss the smashing and roaring and so on:

Replies agree, saying that we missed out on seeing Hulk getting some payback for this fight.

One of the more frustrating aspects of MCU Hulk is that his story has been told in the background of other heroes’ movies due to the rights situation with Universal Pictures. The deal means that it has the first right of refusal to distribute any solo Hulk movies, an arrangement that has meant we haven’t had a Hulk-focused movie since 2008.

However, there are indications that this deal will expire over the summer, with Disney and Marvel Studios then being able to produce and distribute a Hulk movie without Universal being involved. Rumors persist of a World War Hulk movie in development, so we’re praying that once again we see Hulk flip his lid and become the terrifying monster we once knew and loved.