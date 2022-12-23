A new LLC registered by Marvel stirs up ‘World War Hulk’ speculation

Rumors of an MCU World War Hulk movie have been building for years. The comic arc of the same name is generally considered one of the greatest modern Hulk stories, showing the green giant angrier than he’s ever been, and out for revenge against practically every character in the Marvel universe.

Elements from the run appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, but Marvel Studios have not developed a solo Hulk movie since 2008 due to a rights issue with Universal Pictures. That situation may or may not be ending soon, leaving Marvel open to bring Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk story to a barnstorming conclusion.

Now, a tiny piece of evidence could hint that World War Hulk is indeed in development. As per The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios has registered Shadowstone Productions as a limited company for an unknown project. In Marvel comics, Shadow-Stone was the mineral used to make a key ship in the World War Hulk story, so functions as a loose reference to the story.

If this is true, fans will finally get the return of the ‘Savage’ Hulk that hasn’t been seen in the MCU since Ragnarok (and even there he was much more in control of his actions than in The Incredible Hulk and The Avengers). Ruffalo has indicated he’ll play the character as long as Kevin Feige will have him around, though if he wanted a literally blockbusting finale to his MCU saga, this would be the perfect way to go out.

Let’s hope for more details on this soon, as we’ve been craving some proper ‘Hulk Smash’ action for years. Smart Hulk is fun enough, but we need to be reminded that we really wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.