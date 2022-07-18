MCU stalwarts name the dead heroes they want to see return as villains

If there’s one Marvel Cinematic Universe trope that pisses of the fandom like no other, it’s the fake-out death.

One of the most recent and egregious examples saw Hawkeye conclude with the tease that Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez had completed her journey for revenge by gunning down Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, the man who killed her father and lied to her about it for her entire life.

Of course, nobody bought it for a second, meaning precisely zero people were surprised when it was confirmed D’Onofrio would be returning alongside Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in Echo. However, that doesn’t mean a presumed demise couldn’t be retconned in much more satisfying fashion, along the lines of a recent discussion that’s been ongoing over on Reddit.

Taking the archetype and running with it, MCU fans are naming the dead heroes that they’d love to see brought back onto our screens, except this time they’ve got much more sinister intentions in mind.

The original poster suggests Tony Stark, but there’s already a popular theory making the rounds that he was the real villain of the Infinity Saga all along, so we’ll discount that one for now. A return for Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver as part of the X-Men reboot is gaining a lot of support, as is Tilda Swinton’s Ancient One, who would provide a hell of an opponent for Doctor Strange.

Naturally, things take a turn for the less serious when someone throws Aunt May’s hat into the ring, but arguably the best suggestion of all is Idris Elba’s Heimdall. Sure, he may be residing in Valhalla, but a resurrected near-omnipotent deity with a giant horned helmet and a massive sword who can literally see everything everywhere all at once is an ominous threat if ever there was one.