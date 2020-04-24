MCU Star Reportedly Eyed For Female Lead In Atlantis: The Lost Empire Remake

Although Disney may have claimed that their live-action remakes aren’t going to go on forever, they look set to continue for a long while yet at the very least. Having earned countless billions for the Mouse House at the box office, the re-imaginings of their animated classics have added yet another hugely lucrative revenue stream onto a portfolio that already includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar and Star Wars as the studio moves forward in their quest to dominate every aspect of popular culture with little in the way of competition.

They’ve already started franchising their remakes, with Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arriving last year, an Aladdin sequel officially in active development and Beauty and the Beast supporting players Gaston and LeFou getting their own spinoff series on Disney Plus. Not only that, but it now looks like they’re turning their eye towards projects that were initially deemed as failures the first time around, as we revealed yesterday that a live-action version of Atlantis: The Lost Empire is said to be in the works.

We already know that Disney were planning on opening talks with Tom Holland about headlining the project in the near future, but now we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us last year that the Mouse House is doing live-action remakes of Bambi and Robin Hood, both of which are now confirmed – that the studio are eying one of Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars to play the female lead. Specifically, Laura Harrier.

From what we understand, the actress is currently one of the frontrunners under consideration for Kidagakash Nedakh, or Kida for short. The 30 year-old actress was apparently written out of the Spider-Man franchise at the end of Homecoming, but there was obviously enough onscreen chemistry between her and Tom Holland to convince Disney they could be the ideal pairing to lead another big-budget adventure, with Atlantis: The Lost Empire set to be that movie.

Then again, just because the Mouse House has their eye on both of these stars that doesn’t mean they’ll both end up signing on, but they’re definitely under consideration and we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we receive further updates on the situation.