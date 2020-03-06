Beauty And The Beast Prequel For Gaston And LeFou Coming To Disney Plus

After bringing us a huge wave of live-action remakes of their classic animated movies, it looks like Disney is now about to embark on the next phase of this venture, as we’re soon to get a whole bunch of sequels and spinoffs to the original films, including a new TV series for Beauty and the Beast characters Gaston and LeFou, as played by Luke Evans and Josh Gad, respectively.

Word comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who tell us that it’ll be a prequel show from Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. Gad, meanwhile, has taken on the role of co-creator, writer and showrunner, in addition to reprising his role, of course. And while there’s no word on if any other stars from the film – like Dan Stevens or Emma Watson – will return, THR has heard that there could be a few cameos sprinkled in throughout.

Though definitely exciting to hear about, this news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. After all, We Got This Covered told you Disney was doing a Gaston spinoff months ago. Back then, however, the project was apparently going to be a movie, but it seems that at some point, it shifted forms and will now be a limited series, which probably makes more sense anyways.

In any case, this show certainly sounds like a smart move on Disney’s part, given they’ve already seen a lot of success with other villain-centric tales like Maleficent and have similar projects – like Cruella – in the pipeline, too. What’s more, Evans’ Gaston is pretty popular with fans and earned much praise from critics.

Tell us, though, are you excited by the idea of a Beauty and the Beast prequel show on Disney Plus? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.