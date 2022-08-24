MCU supporters share their least favorite deviations from the comics

Everyone knows about the brilliant parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how the franchise has cleverly adapted more bizarre elements of the comics: but what about the dropkick decisions?

The universally-popular changes have been things like Wong becoming a badass, M’Baku being given depth, Killmonger becoming a well-rounded villain, and skipping over Hank Pym’s terrible relationship with his wife. It’s not all solid changes, though, and fans are now talking about the worst deviations made from the source material.

Marvel supporters are generally positive towards the characterizations, so the thread has been pointing out interesting deep cuts left out from the comics.

It may be hard to fathom, but Hawkeye and Captain America have a deep friendship in a lot of the original comics. In the films, this is mostly reduced to Hawkeye getting recruited into Cap’s side during Captain America: Civil War. Brutally, though, another comment described Clint Barton in the comics in a very ungentlemanly way.

Then there’s the whole potential misuse of A.I.M. in the MCU to date. Introduced in Iron Man 3, barely a whiff has been smelt of them in the near-decade since. A commenter did come up with an exceptional idea to fix this, albeit it’s too late for Mysterio to have headed the team.

M.O.D.O.K. is confirmed for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so perhaps he could bring back A.I.M., but it doesn’t feel very likely given it is believed to be Darren Cross / Yellowjacket.

Age of Ultron is perhaps not the best Avengers movie, but it does have one of the more interesting villains of the universe in Ultron. Traditionally created by Hank Pym, this version was birthed from the minds of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner.

Marvel’s villain problem is very real, too. So often the brilliant baddies get killed off far too early, and before fans can give the studio the feedback that they want to see more of them. Look no further than Killmonger in Black Panther, who was given one of the most compelling story arcs for an antagonist in the MCU.

All that said and done, the majority of the changes have been for the better. Even simple changes like how Ms. Marvel gets her powers shows an intent to leave audiences guessing, but people are always going to find new and interesting ways to voice their opinion on anything MCU-related.