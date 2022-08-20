MCU theorists wonder which side of ‘Civil War’ Bruce Banner would fall on

Despite having a giant green rage monster living within him for close to two decades in Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, Bruce Banner remains one of the most affable and likable figures in the comic book franchise. He’s buddies with basically all of the Avengers, which has led fans to ponder a major question regarding Captain America: Civil War.

Pretty much every member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was involved in Steve Rogers’ third solo adventure at one stage or another, with Thor and Hulk being obvious exceptions. Of course, we found out why that was in both intergalactic odd couple epic Ragnarok and the hilarious Team Thor short films, but folks want to know which side of the divide Banner would fall on.

He may have worked closely with Tony Stark as the beloved Science Bros., but as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made perfectly clear, he was also close enough to Captain America to know exactly when and where he lost his virginity. The debate has taken Reddit by storm, and there are some fascinating suggestions being put forth.

Captain America: Civil War Foreshadowed The Deaths In Avengers: Infinity War 1 of 2

Perhaps the most interesting is the consideration that both halves of Banner’s personality would pick a different side, with the rational doctor falling in line with Tony’s ideology, but the Hulk would simply sign the Sokovia Accords and continue doing whatever he wanted anyway, which is fair enough considering he wasn’t able to be reined in at all until Endgame introduced Smart Hulk.

Either way, we’ve yet to hear how the gamma scientist feels about the Accords, but they’re poised to become relevant again in She-Hulk, so perhaps an answer isn’t too far away.