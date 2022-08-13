‘She-Hulk’ will make the MCU’s Sokovia Accords relevant again

The Sokovia Accords were the driving force behind Captain America: Civil War, which split the Avengers in two and pitted splinter cells led by Tony Stark and Steve Rogers against each other, but the documents haven’t exactly been particularly relevant in the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since then.

Obviously, that’s to be expected when a genocidal purple warlord from outer space wiped out half of all living creatures with a snap of his fingers, before the limitless possibilities of the multiverse were unlocked soon after, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Jessica Gao confirmed in an interview with The Direct that the Accords are set to play a huge part in the remainder of Phase Four.

“Yeah. Well, this show will answer the question of whatever happened to the Sokovia Accords. It’ll happen later in the season, but you will get an answer to what actually happened to the Accords.”

That’s not entirely surprising given the title of Jennifer Walters’ impending live-action debut, with the ramifications of superhero oversight playing neatly into the concept of the gamma-radiated lawyer’s day job. Sadly, William Hurt is no longer with us, but we can surely expect a tribute to be paid to the late Academy Award winner’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who passed the legislation.

How the Accords factor into She-Hulk and the MCU at large remains up for debate, but we’ll be getting our answers soon enough, with the latest Disney Plus series set to begin rolling out weekly from next Thursday, August 18.