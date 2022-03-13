William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor, dies at 71

William Hurt, the renowned and Oscar-winning actor, has died at age 71.

His son stated the following:

It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.

Hurt had a long and storied career as a performer. He started on the stage in the late 1970s, winning various awards for his theatrical performances. Moving to the screen his breakout performance was in renegade filmmaker Ken Russel’s Altered States, where he was widely praised for his portrayal of a scientist obsessed with altering human neurology.

His Oscar win came in 1985 for his lead performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman, a drama based on the Manuel Puig novel of the same name centring on a political prisoner and his cellmate. What followed was a persistent wide-ranging career from The Incredible Hulk to Tuck Everlasting.

The actor is survived by four children.