MCU Theory Says Avengers Tower Could Get A Dangerous New Owner

Much to the surprise, fury and indignation of many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, Tony Stark didn’t pay the Avengers, but he did provide them with all of their fancy superhero costumes, cutting-edge technology and a place to live. Indeed, before heading out to the countryside to dwell in a brand new purpose-built compound, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could usually be found at Avengers Tower.

Tony Stark may be dead in continuity, but there’s still a massive building right in the middle of New York City that used to bear his name, one that’s presumably been sitting empty for a while now after Spider-Man: Homecoming made it clear he was selling up and transferring all of the tech and equipment to a different facility. A fresh fan theory claims that the building could be getting a nefarious new owner, though, and it would certainly make a great deal of sense.

Admittedly, the theory originates from the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 video game, but it’s still worth looking into, because in the game, Avengers Tower is purchased by none other than Norman Osborn and rebranded with the Oscorp logo. It’s already tied into the MCU’s Spider-Man movies that someone bought the building and is in the process of remodelling it to their own specifications, and the head of the aforementioned company also happens to be the web-slinger’s archenemy.

We’ve been hearing rumors for a while now that the Green Goblin is set to factor into the MCU in a major way, possibly as soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home should those constant Willem Dafoe rumors pan out, and if that ends up happening, then he’s got a base of operations that boasts ready-made narrative links to the rest of the franchise, and all it takes is a changing of the guard in terms of Avengers Tower‘s ownership.