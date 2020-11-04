New Theory Says Captain Marvel May Be The MCU’s First Mutant

Leaps of logic and faith are required when it comes to any major comic book franchise, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe will still need to come up with a reasonable explanation as to why the X-Men have appeared on the scene when the eventual reboot rolls around. After all, there’s been no mention of the word mutant for the last dozen years, and it’ll take an awful lot of exposition to establish them in a mythology that’s existed for so long with its own set of narrative rules and regulations.

Of course, the reason why the MCU’s Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were never referred to as mutants is because Marvel Studios weren’t legally allowed to do it, but now that Disney has purchased Fox, the game has officially changed. There’ve been rumors that WandaVision could incorporate the genome for the first time, but a new fan theory claims that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel may potentially be retconned as the franchise’s first mutant.

It was implied previously that Wanda and Pietro Maximoff always had latent abilities, ones that were unlocked at the hands of Hydra’s experiments. With Avengers: Age of Ultron being a comic book movie, nobody ever asked the question as to why the evil organization zeroed in on the twins in particular or discovered that they had hidden talents that needed to be drawn out, but the theory claims that Carol Danvers could be the key.

Captain Marvel got her abilities by being exposed to a massive amount of energy similar to that which powers the Tesseract, meaning that it might not have given her them, but rather unlocked them. With the movie largely being set in 1995, Hydra could have realistically picked up a sample of her DNA and used it to further their experiments, which they then perfected on the Maximoff twins two decades later.

As ScreenRant explains:

The Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary and The Wakanda Files both suggest Scarlet Witch’s powers are genetic in nature, and that she is actually a latent mutant. But this logically raises the intriguing possibility that, in the MCU, Captain Marvel is actually a mutant as well. She was granted phenomenal power when she was exposed to a surge of Tesseract energy, and the Kree believed she absorbed that energy into herself. But here is the strange thing; in spite of decades operating at peak power, Carol Danvers doesn’t appear to have used up her energy at all. There’s no way Carol absorbed an unlimited amount of energy – so something else appears to be going on. The most logical conclusion is that, as with Scarlet Witch, the Tesseract energy did not grant Captain Marvel her powers; rather, it unlocked something latent within her.

It’s interesting to ponder, for sure, but tell us, do you think this MCU theory is onto something? As always, let us know in the usual place down below.