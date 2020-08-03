WandaVision Theory Says The Show May Introduce Magneto As Scarlet Witch’s Father

After spending the majority of her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a supporting player that’s been given very little to do outside of her relationship with Vision, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch looks to be getting positioned as one of the franchise’s major heroes in Phase Four.

As well as co-headlining Disney Plus series WandaVision, the character will also take second billing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be directly influenced by the events of her small screen spinoff. Having originally awarded the title to Captain Marvel, Kevin Feige has also since backtracked and named Scarlet Witch as the most powerful superhero in the entire MCU.

All signs point to Wanda having a massively increased role then, and it might not be a coincidence either given her comic book origins and strong ties to the X-Men, with rumors already making the rounds that she could be the catalyst for introducing mutants into the shared universe. After all, Scarlet Witch is the daughter of Magneto, and a new fan theory now claims that WandaVision could end up retconning her MCU origin story and revealing the iconic villain as her real father.

As per the theory, while it may have been established in Avengers: Age of Ultron that Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were orphans to Sokovian parents that got their powers from H.Y.D.R.A.’s experiments, it would be simple enough to reveal instead that both children were adopted and that the Mind Stone only awakened their latent abilities instead of creating them outright.

With WandaVision set to feature multiple alternate realities, one of them could realistically result in Wanda discovering her true parentage, either through a cameo appearance or a revelation offered up by another character, perhaps even one working for S.W.O.R.D. Or, Marvel could really knock audiences for six and have Evan Peters reprise his role as Quicksilver from Fox’s X-Men franchise to provide the connective tissue to Magneto.

Whether the show ends up introducing Magneto as Scarlet Witch’s father or not, WandaVision will definitely be putting the pieces in place for the heroine to become more powerful than we’ve ever seen her before, and could go a long way to determining whether she harnesses her new capabilities for good or evil means.