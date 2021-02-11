New MCU Theory Says Chris Evans May Return To Choose The Next Captain America

As soon as the news broke that Chris Evans was in talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, something the actor was admittedly quick to deny, the rumor mill instantly went into overdrive. And before fans even had time to digest the revelation, Evans had already found himself linked to at least half a dozen projects.

He might not be involved in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but his shadow will loom large over the proceedings nonetheless. Not only is Captain America: Civil War villain Zemo returning to act as the antagonist, but Steve’s iconic shield itself has a major role to play in the story. After all, Anthony Mackie has repeatedly cast doubt on Sam Wilson becoming the MCU’s permanent star spangled superhero, while there was a lot of support behind Bucky Barnes wielding the shield in the most recent trailer.

In any case, a new theory has now put forward the idea that Evans could return to the fold specifically to name his definitive replacement. Let’s not forget that Wyatt Russell’s John Walker is expected to suit up as the government’s preferred candidate, and with Sam and Bucky both assuming the mantle in the comic books, there are already three viable contenders in the frame.

Here's How Chris Evans Could Look As The MCU's Captain Hydra 1 of 2

As ScreenRant explains:

If either Winter Soldier or Falcon is to properly become Captain America, they’ll need a little push and extra vote of confidence. The only man who can give that to them is Steve Rogers himself, and it would be the perfect way to bring Chris Evans’ version of the character back to the MCU, even if only briefly.

Obviously, nobody would be better suited to choosing the next Captain America than the original vintage himself, and it would also continue the idea of legacy playing a major part in Phase Four with potential successors to marquee names Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor and Hulk all waiting in the wings on both the big screen and Disney Plus as the MCU cycles out the Phase One Avengers with a crop of exciting new faces.