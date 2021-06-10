New MCU Theory Says Thanos Gave Loki The Mind Stone For Another Reason

Thanos may have been the biggest threat that the Avengers faced in the MCU, but the Mad Titan timed his invasion perfectly, or else omnipotent beings like Odin would’ve stopped him in his tracks.

In many ways, the conquering overlord was more than just a formidable foe for the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Even when a past version of the big bad came to the future to face our heroes without a single Infinity Stone, the Big Three failed to defeat him in close-quarters combat. But as powerful as he was, Thanos still feared several beings in the universe, namely Thor’s father and Dormammu. Were he to start his crusade when All-Father was still around, the villain could never make it past the gates of Nidavellir, let alone rain carnage throughout the Nine Realms and find all six stones.

Now, according to a new MCU theory that was posted on Reddit, there might’ve been more to Thanos’s decision to send Loki with the Mind Stone to retrieve the Space Stone. The Mad Titan had sensed the rift between the Asgardians, which is why he manipulated Loki into betraying his family to weaken Odin and bring about Ragnarok.

The attack on New York compelled Odin to focus his attention on Loki, while the return of the Dark Elves further wore out the might of Asgard, not to mention that the God of Mischief’s interference and banishment of All-Father caused his death in Thor: Ragnarok.

Interestingly enough, if Loki hadn’t usurped the throne and exiled Heimdall, he could’ve warned the king or his son Thor about Thanos attacking Nidavellir and forcing the dwarves to make him an Infinity Gauntlet. This theory implies that the sinister god was aware that his armies couldn’t beat Asgard in its prime, which is why he used Loki to diminish their strength. Even the fact that Thanos quickly went after Thor following the events of Ragnarok and at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War adds more validity to this speculation by confirming that he was closely monitoring the affairs of Asgard.

