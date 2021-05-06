Brie Larson Reportedly Wants A Captain Marvel And Thanos Rematch

There aren’t many heroes that managed to get the better of Thanos, but Carol Danvers was one of them. The Mad Titan’s look of total fear when Captain Marvel plowed through his mothership during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame was priceless and their subsequent one-on-one battle also saw the uber villain rattled. However, he was ultimately able to best the heroine thanks to the might of the Power Stone. If they fought again, though, maybe things would go differently.

And this is something that Brie Larson reportedly really wants to happen. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the Guardians were in Thor: Love and Thunder before that was confirmed – the Oscar-winning actress is hoping to have Carol tussle with Thanos again in the MCU at some point. That’s all we know for now, but it seems Larson is pitching the idea of a rematch with the big bad to Marvel.

Of course, there’s been talk of Thanos returning ever since Endgame, despite the Titan being reduced to dust at the conclusion of the movie, bringing the threat he posed to the universe – and the Infinity Saga as a whole – to an end. Given his popularity, it’s hard to believe that Josh Brolin won’t be back in some form as Thanos somewhere in the ever-growing franchise, especially as, like we all know, death is never permanent in the Marvel universe. But it remains to be seen how he’ll return.

As for Larson wanting to face off against him one more time, this adds up with the star’s many comments about her belief that Carol is stronger than the villain, even saying that Thanos “cheated” during the two characters’ fight. So, it’s no surprise that she wants to get another go at besting Gamora and Nebula’s evil father. Whether this could actually become a reality or not, though, we’ll just have to see.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will return in The Marvels, coming to theaters on November 11th, 2022.