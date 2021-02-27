Brie Larson Says She’s The Strongest Avenger, Claims Thanos Cheated

A lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were theorizing that the franchise had written itself into something of a corner by almost making Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel too powerful by the third act of her solo debut. In fact, there were plenty of people that thought she was sidelined for the majority of Avengers: Endgame because she’d be more than capable of wiping out Thanos and his army without so much as an assist.

In the buildup to Captain Marvel‘s big screen release, Kevin Feige touted the franchise’s new addition as the most powerful superhero in the entire mythology as well, but he’s since changed his tune. Wanda Maximoff now holds that title in the eyes of the MCU’s architect, and based on what we’ve seen over the last eight episodes of WandaVision, you’d hardly argue against that point.

Still, it’s since been debated in canon, with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo holding different opinions on whether Captain Marvel or Wanda was the one hero capable of taking down Thanos on their own. In a new interview, though, Larson stuck to her guns and reiterated her belief that her character is the strongest Avenger.

“I mean, obviously I think I’m the strongest one. Why is it Captain Marvel? I don’t know, I didn’t write it. This is just how it is. These are just facts. I don’t make up these facts. I think Thanos cheated. I mean, listen, it’s such a fun game to play. I love the question because, you know, I obviously have a tongue and cheek thing with Chris Hemsworth about it because he’s very set that he’s the strongest one, so it’s all fun. I honestly think it’s whoever character you love is the strongest, but I’m biased so I’m gonna say it’s me.”

That’s got to be a kick in the teeth for Thor, who loves telling people that he’s the strongest Avenger, but you get the impression that he wouldn’t stand a chance against either Captain Marvel or the Scarlet Witch. In any case, Larson is currently gearing up to start shooting her solo sequel, which hits theaters in November of next year, and with Monica Rambeau set to play a major role in the story, we could end up seeing the two of them face off now that the S.W.O.R.D. agent has powers of her own and a bone to pick with the title heroine.