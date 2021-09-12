MCU Wolverine Movie Rumored For November 2024 Release

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for a theatrical release on May 5th, 2023, but the schedule for the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains barren after that. Following Friday’s announcements there are now seven slots available, and we can only realistically name four of the comic book blockbusters set to fill them.

Given that they both have directors attached and are in the early stages of pre-production, it would be reasonable to expect Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four to slot into the July 28th, 2023 position, with Mahershala Ali’s Blade a likely candidate for October 6th, 2023, because an MCU movie with vampires releasing close to Halloween is a license to print money if ever there was one.

Stranger Things Star Becomes The MCU's Wolverine In Awesome Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After that it’s all guesswork, but Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 will no doubt end up occupying two of the remaining five dates. Everything from a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel to another Avengers via X-Men has been rumored already, but Geekosity are hedging their bets on Wolverine.

Admittedly, there’s not a lot to go on other than the fact Marvel have an opening in November 2024, which marks exactly 50 years since Wolverine made his comic book debut in issue 181 of The Incredible Hulk. We’ve heard dozens of tales regarding Logan’s short and long term MCU futures, only some of it involving Hugh Jackman, so it’s impossible to say at this stage how viable the information is that we’ll be seeing the mutton-chopped mutant rebooted and headlining his own film in just three years.