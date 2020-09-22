One Of The MCU’s Best Movies Has Been Dominating Disney Plus All Month

As the single highest-grossing movie in history that ended its run just shy of $2.8 billion at the box office, you’d imagine that anyone with even a passing interest in Avengers: Endgame has already seen it by now. After all, it was arguably the most highly-anticipated blockbuster ever, one that wrapped up over a decade of interconnected storytelling and drew a line under the first era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Endgame is a phenomenal achievement in filmmaking, of that there’s no doubt, but the debate rages on about whether or not it can truly be called the best installment in the MCU’s illustrious history. The Russo brothers did a fantastic job of keeping so many moving parts and story threads all heading in the same direction, and all things considered, they managed to pull it off tremendously. But whether it sits right at the top or pretty close, it’s without a doubt one of the franchise’s most accomplished efforts.

An all-star epic with enough content to fill three movies, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Endgame is proving hugely popular with Disney Plus subscribers as well, cementing its status as one of the most rewatchable pics to ever come out of Hollywood. The final chapter in the Infinity Saga has been floating around the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched list all month now and currently holds the fifth position on the chart, and it’ll no doubt stay there for a while yet.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Given the relative dearth of fresh content in the platform’s library, the Mulan remake and Hamilton are the only recent titles in the Top 10, with Niki Caro’s controversial epic in eighth place, just one spot above the animated 1998 original. Outside of Avengers: Endgame, the rankings are made up of a few animated flicks, a handful of live-action remakes and the aforementioned Hamilton, reinforcing the notion that Disney Plus is in desperate need of some more attention-grabbing originals.

For now, though, Endgame seems to be keeping subscribers occupied. At least, until The Mandalorian season 2 arrives to steal their focus away.