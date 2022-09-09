MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.

YouTube creator Zulu-Viking released a video where they created their own fan trailer for the upcoming Marvel film. The clips consist of scenes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and The Incredible Hulk. At the same time, some of the audio could have been extracted from other films such as The Suicide Squad.

Based on the fan video, their prediction for this upcoming Marvel film starts with Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, suggesting to the United States government to bring out a brand new “superhero” team, only for them to find out that they’re all villains and have fought against the Avengers at some point. The video received over 10,000 views on YouTube and was uploaded back on March 2022, months before Feigie’s official announcement at San Diego Comic-Con.

Fans who saw the video showed excitement considering that the Thunderbolts film is actually going to happen. They also praised OP for the use of different clips and somehow made it work to make an amazing movie trailer.

According to the official comics, The Thunderbolts is about a bunch of mostly villains who teamed up and made a group for themselves. The general idea of this title is about redemption and rehabilitation, and there have been tiny clues hinted at throughout Phase Four of the MCU. Marvel previously announced the film will be part of Phase Five, releasing on July 26, 2024.