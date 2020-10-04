The MCU’s Wolverine Will Reportedly Be More Of An Antihero

There are literally hundreds of characters at the disposal of Marvel Studios since they finally acquired the rights to the X-Men following Disney’s takeover of Fox, the vast majority of whom have never been seen in live-action before, and yet almost all of the speculation surrounding the upcoming reboot has inevitably focused on Wolverine.

As well as the constant rumors about Hugh Jackman’s potential involvement or lack thereof, countless actors have already been linked to the role despite absolutely nothing being known about the project other than the fact that it’s definitely happening. As arguably the single most iconic run of performances the comic book genre has ever seen, though, a lot of people are of the opinion that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on the mutants should leave Logan out entirely.

Logan Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, anyone brave enough to follow in Jackman’s footsteps is going to be under incredible levels of scrutiny, and it almost seems like a no-win situation. However, as the most well known, recognizable and marketable name in X-Men canon, it makes complete sense for the adamantium-infused superhero to show up when the team make their long-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When that may be, we don’t yet know, but insider Daniel Richtman now clams that the MCU’s version of Wolverine will be positioned as an antihero more in line with his comic book origins. Although, you could argue that Jackman’s Logan was hardly a black and white good guy, either, even if he always did the right thing in the end. In any case, the smartest move Kevin Feige and his team could make here is to ensure their version of the character is as different as possible from what came before, and painting him with definite shades of grey would be one way of making that distinction clear.