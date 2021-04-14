MCU Wolverine Will Reportedly Be More Dark And Mature Than Fox’s Version

How is Marvel going to reboot Wolverine? That’s a major question fans have about the X-Men being folded into the MCU, which is due to happen over the next few years. In most cases, the mutant super team could really do with that magic Marvel touch, but it’s nigh on impossible for Kevin Feige and company to beat Hugh Jackman’s version, which was the best part of the Fox franchise. The only thing they can do, then, is to go in a more comic-accurate direction.

As great as Jackman was in the role, X-Men lovers are perennially bummed out that he never got to wear the classic Wolverine costume once in 17 years. That’s something that has to be fixed in the MCU and what’s more, it appears that Marvel wants to make their Logan a little edgier than Jackman’s and to bring him closer to the comics. That’s according to what we’re hearing from our sources, at least – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be returning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As per our intel, the plan is for the rebooted Logan to be “more like the comics,” which means making him darker and more mature, including having him drinking and smoking quite heavily. Furthermore, we’re told that there’s a bit of an argument going on behind the scenes over just how mature he’ll be, but in any case, our sources say that the MCU’s Wolvie will be a lot more comic-accurate when he debuts.

Of course, we know that Marvel is committed to keeping Deadpool R-rated, so that suggests they’re interested in adult projects going forward. In particular, that could help the X-Men franchise stand out within the MCU, as it may be the corner of the franchise where Marvel let themselves stretch out of the PG-13 zone. So, maybe we should expect more of a traditional grizzled antihero Wolverine and less of Jackman’s 6-foot tall leading man.

In any case, we don’t yet know where the X-Men will first appear in the franchise, but Deadpool 3 is in development now.