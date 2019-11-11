Letitia Wright, the actress who gained stardom in 2018 with the success of the Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, has been outspoken on her Christian identity on numerous occasions in the past and recently, she had a bone to pick with the media concerning the extracting of her Christian commentary from various interviews.

It’s no secret that she’s a big believer in religion and during a BAFTA speech, the Black Panther actress even shared that God helped to rouse her out of a state of depression, saying:

“I can’t get up here without thanking God,” Wright stated. “…I literally wanted to quit acting. The only thing that pretty much pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith, my family, and an email from BAFTA…”

In various interviews around the time of Black Panther‘s initial release, Wright also voiced that her happiness was shaped by her relationship with God. In fact, she says it’s her Christian faith that’s made her continue to pursue her acting career.

Recently, though, the actress has taken to Twitter to address the point that media outlets often edit out her Christian-based speech, saying the following:

“It’s super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/achievements in my life.” And conclusively but optimistically, she caps it with: “I still love you and God will still be praised.”

Clearly, the actress remains proud of her Christian identity, often taking the opportunity to offer praise to God for her achievements and what she’s accomplished in her career so far. And while it remains unclear which outlets in specific have been editing her comments and who exactly she’s taking a shot at here, it’s understandable why she may be a bit annoyed with the whole thing.

In any case, her career is only continuing to take off, with Wright set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as her fan favorite character Shuri for Black Panther 2, which is now in early development and will be with us on May 6th, 2022. Coupled with all the other projects she’s currently got on the go, and it’s clear that the talented actress will be popping up on our screens pretty often over the next couple of years.