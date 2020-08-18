Yesterday, Netflix announced when we can expect to see Enola Holmes premiering on the streaming service, with the news being tied to the release of a brief, 25-second teaser. Now, the promotion for what looks set to be both a fun family film and a fresh new take on the Sherlock Holmes legend continues with this newly arrived first poster for the movie, which stars Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock’s younger, but equally savvy, sister.

The poster introduces us to all the members of the Holmes clan. With Brown’s Enola in the foreground, the rest of the cast spills out of a magnifying glass in the background. Looming above the others is Henry Cavill’s Great Detective and to his right is his brother Mycroft, as played by Sam Claflin. Below him, meanwhile, is Helena Bonham Carter’s Mrs. Holmes. On the other side are the film’s additional players, including Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma and Adeel Ahktar. “Mystery runs in the family,” the tagline reads.

Inspect it for yourself below:

Based on the book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is penned by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child co-writer Jack Throne and directed by Fleabag‘s Harry Bradbeer. The estate of Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle recently opened a – frankly ridiculous – lawsuit against Netflix over the movie, but we’ve yet to see the outcome of that.

For more, here’s the official synopsis, which teases Enola outsmarting her brothers and being the one to save the day for a change when their mother goes missing:

“When Enola Holmes -Sherlock’s teen sister- discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change.”

Given the last couple of days, we’re presumably due a full trailer sometime soon. In the meantime, get ready for Enola Holmes to make its Netflix debut on September 23rd.