Meet the full cast of ‘Morbius’

The third entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) is headed to theaters in just over a week. Following Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony’s Morbius is prepped to beef up the corporation’s position in the world of comic book films.

As excitement for the film ramps up, many fans are finding themselves at a loss. While many of the Marvel characters we’ve seen so far — see Iron Man, the Hulk, and Spidey himself for reference — are all familiar in mainstream circles, Morbius is a much more obscure Marvel property. Despite his lack of an established presence among the layman, the Living Vampire has a loyal fanbase, many of whom are eager to see the character fly across the big screen.

As they track the film’s progress toward a theatrical release, many fans are keeping a careful eye on the people involved. Most are already aware that Jared Leto plays the titular scientist-turned-blood-sucking vampire, but who will comprise the rest of the cast?

The Morbius cast

Karen Melo/Getty Images

The names involved in Morbius have been slowly emerging over the course of the film’s production, with some announcements garnering far more attention than others. While many fans are aware of Jared Leto and Michael Keaton’s involvement, they’re also curious to learn about other members of the cast.

Jared Leto as Morbius

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images

Helming the series in all of his odd, off-beat glory, we have Jared Leto. The 50-year-old actor was tapped to portray the film’s lead, Dr. Michael Morbius, back in 2018, according to Ace Showbiz. He’s been attached to the film for more than three years, slowly working through the pandemic to get the film ready for release.

Leto is well known for his contributions to both movies and the world of music. He is the lead vocalist and primary songwriter behind Thirty Seconds to Mars, a rock band he formed with his brother, Shannon Leto. You might recognize “The Kill,” one of the band’s most popular tracks, released in 2005. You also might recognize Leto from a broad range of popular films, including Requiem for a Dream, Panic Room, and Mr. Nobody.

Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft

Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

Stepping in as Morbius’ fiancée and a fellow scientist, Adria Arjona has been tapped to plat Martine Bancroft. Bancroft has a relatively minimal role in many of Morbius’ stories, but does appear as a love interest. In the comics, she has a darker and more complex twist later on, but we won’t spoil any potential story directions here.

Arjona recently rocketed into the mainstream with her role as Anathema Device in 2019’s stellar Good Omens adaptation. The Puerto Rican actress is also known for roles in Pacific Rim: Uprising and 6 Underground.

Matt Smith as Milo

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Comic fans might be more familiar with this character’s original name, Loxias Crown. He goes by Milo in the upcoming film, renamed by Morbius at the start of a lifelong friendship, according to Comicbook.com. His character seems to have been drastically changed from its comic book counterpart — in which he transforms into a living vampire, similar to Morbius — which should keep even longtime fans of the character guessing.

Smith is best known for his role as Doctor Who’s Eleventh Doctor. He’s been involved in several other big projects — like Netflix’s The Crown — but remains at his most recognizable in a tweed jacket and bow tie.

Jared Harris as Emil Nikols

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Loxias Crown’s transformation into Milo coincides with Emil Nikols’ transformation into Nicholas. The plainer-named Nicholas serves as a sort of father figure to Milo and Morbius, guiding them via his position at the head of a facility that treats people with incurable illnesses and rare diseases.

Jared Harris will portray the character in Sony’s Morbius, bringing experience from The Expanse, The Crown, and HBO’s Chernobyl to the table. Harris has been a mainstay on the scene since he debuted in 1989’s The Rachel Papers and will bring an extra dose of experience and character depth to his Morbius role.

New 'Morbius' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Al Madrigal as Alberto Rodriguez

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

There’s still starkly little information about Al Madrigal’s role in Morbius, but he is teased as one of the determined FBI agents tasked with hunting down the movie titular antihero. His character, Alberto Rodriguez, does share a name with another Marvel character, which indicates that he may eventually transform into the villainous Armadillo.

A staple in the world of comedy, Madrigal has been in far fewer films than many of his Morbius co-stars. He made his mainstream debut as a recurring correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and later went on to appear in shows and films like I’m Dying Up Here and The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.

Corey Johnson as Mr. Fox

Corey Johnson/IMDb

Tapped to join the team as the mysterious Mr. Fox, little is known about Corey Johnson’s involvement in Morbius. Details about the character are exceptionally bare, though his name could be an alteration of Black Fox, another Spider-Man villain.

While he hasn’t starred in a huge number of films, Johnson is recognizable thanks to his frequent appearances in supporting roles. You may recognize him from Captain Phillips, Hellboy, or Kick-Ass.

Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cast as another of the FBI agents hunting Morbius, Tyrese Gibson will make his debut in the MCU as Simon Stroud. Stroud has a long history in Marvel comics, one that sees him interact with several popular characters, like Black Widow and Kraven, another character Sony is set to provide with a solo film.

Gibson has roots in both music and acting, with a studio album from 1998 helping to launch his career. In the years since, Gibson has appeared in a range of projects, including the Fast & Furious franchise and 2005’s Four Brothers.

Michael Keaton as The Vulture

His role will likely be minimal, but Michael Keaton’s involvement in Morbius was met with widespread excitement from fans. While it might require a bit of explanation, Keaton’s presence in the film — returning to his role as Vulture — once again connects Sony’s Marvel universe to the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s still unclear how big of a role Vulture will play in the film and what plans Sony may have for him in the future, but Keaton’s presence in Morbius is tantalizing nonetheless.

Keaton has starred in a wide range of films, from the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming to the Batman films of the late ’80s and early ’90s as well as his Oscar-nominated turn in 2014’s Birdman.