Meet The Most Popular Horror Film On Hulu Today

As we close in on spooky season, who doesn’t want to enjoy a great horror film? While it may not seem like it’s that good on the surface, pulling only a 38% rating on meta critic, a 2020 movie is filled with enough scares that it’s currently the most popular horror movie on Hulu. In fact, according to stats from FlixPatrol, it’s the sixth most popular movie on the entire platform.

Spell may not feature actors everyone recognizes, but the work of Omari Hardwick, Tumisho Masha, and John Beasley of Purge fame all come together to make a movie that has captured the minds of fans watching on Hulu.

“While flying to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia Kentucky, an intense storm causes Marquis to lose control of the plane carrying himself and his family. He soon awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s attic. Eloise claims she can nurse him back to health with a voodoo figure she’s made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.” Synopsis from Wikipedia

Many regular moviegoers missed seeing Spell after it was delayed and eventually released directly outside of theaters due to COVID-19 which might explain its popularity at the moment. Anyone that wants to see if the movie really does have a real fear factor can find it streaming now on Hulu.