Megan Thee Stallion signs deal to create a series with Netflix

Get ready to see Megan Thee Stallion hitting your home television as the “Savage” rapper has just signed a first-look deal with Netflix.

Though few details have been announced, we do know she is expected to create and executive produce a series with the company, but it seems that it will likely be part of the streaming service’s comedy offerings, Deadline reports.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories,” said the musician, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. “So I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur, and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Netflix Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta also remarked on the deal, saying, “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

In terms of television chops, Megan has appeared on Saturday Night Live, was a judge on the HBO Max reality competition Legendary, and even had guest roles on NBC’s Good Girls and Sarah Cooper’s Netflix comedy special, Everything’s Fine.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has collaborated with a chart-topping woman rapper, either. The irreverent docuseries Sex Unzipped was hosted by Saweetie.

Megan‘s debut album Good News went certified Gold last year. Following the number-one Billboard Hot 100 charting song “Savage” featuring Beyoncé in 2020, she scored another number one hit that same year alongside Cardi B with their delightfully raunchy team-up “WAP.”