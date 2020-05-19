Watch: Mel Gibson Battles A Hurricane In New Force Of Nature Trailer

Odd though it seems in a time when film production has ceased, cinemas are empty and actors are trapped in the confines of their own home (in Johnny Depp’s case, in a cave), new movies are still trickling out. Last week, we saw Capone and Scoob! make their on-demand debuts and in 6 weeks’ time, a new Mel Gibson action flick will be making a similar entrance.

Force of Nature, also starring Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch, is having its direct-to-video release on June 30th. There’s even a trailer to go with it, which you can check out up above. After a bit of digging, it seems there’s also a synopsis for those who need a little more convincing, and it reads as so:

“A gang of thieves plan a heist during a hurricane and encounter trouble when a cop tries to force everyone in the building to evacuate.”

So, it’s Geostorm meets Die Hard. Looks more Geostorm than Die Hard going by the trailer, but still, completely disposable B movies have their place in a cinephile’s repertoire. Sometimes you just want to switch off your brain and watch something dumb. It’s the cinematic equivalent of fast food – comforting, but don’t eat too much of it, otherwise your insides will rot.

Mind you, due to the lockdown, I haven’t had fast food for months. If you’ve found yourself dealing with the same withdrawal symptoms, Force of Nature might be the Big Mac and fries substitute you’ve been crying out for. You’re going to have hold out for 6 more weeks, though.

Thinking of checking out Mel’s stormy adventure? Listening to the thunder of his voice? Reining in his worst excesses? OK, that last one didn’t make any sense. Anyway, drop a comment below and let us know.