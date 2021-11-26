Mel Gibson trends as Twitter debates the polarizing star

Once upon a time, Mel Gibson was one of the biggest stars in the business, capable of commanding $20 million paychecks and putting butts in seats based on his presence alone, where he leaned into his signature brand of roguish charm and dangerous charisma.

That all came crashing down around him when a series of highly-publicized incidents in his personal life saw him excommunicated from the Hollywood A-list, with many thinking his career was over. While it wasn’t the end of the line, and he nabbed an Academy Award nomination for Best Director after helming Hacksaw Ridge, his star has nonetheless faded dramatically.

However, Gibson has been trending all day for a number of reasons, and as you can see from the reactions below, there’s just as many people defending him as there are those asking why he hasn’t been blacklisted.

Whenever I see "Mel Gibson" trending, I can't help but wonder, "Oh, brother…what's he done this time…" pic.twitter.com/Yw4J35v2Zi — Get the shot. Wear a mask. 😷 (@RClinto57113970) November 26, 2021

Mel Gibson is trending. I say we make Mel Brooks trend instead. Who is with me? pic.twitter.com/3YXmlEZHie — 🦃BiostatisticIAN 🦃 (@redberen) November 26, 2021

My reaction to Mel Gibson trending…



Not "Did he die" or "Is it his bday"… rather "What the fk did the freak do now???" pic.twitter.com/6ZaO1kzPjm — Cy on the (brawling) Kraken Express 🎟🥅🏒🐙 (@SeatownCyclops) November 26, 2021

Mel Gibson is trending and I don't care why bc he's still one of my faves. pic.twitter.com/o7suWVL6k6 — BRodFlightCrew 💓🛩️ (@brodflightcrew) November 26, 2021

Mel Gibson paid for his sins in hollywood longer than most convicts do in prison….let him make movies again. — InvalidBrotherFrank (@InvalidFranklin) November 26, 2021

Since racist, domestic abuser, slime ball Mel Gibson is trending today.



And as for political incorrectness: Mel Gibson is a white, old angry man & privileged elite scum. pic.twitter.com/StfdLkIlb6 — AnneK (@andenkar) November 26, 2021

Mel Gibson One of the very best..🏆 pic.twitter.com/VqxMtZ2bhT — karen (@karensanders7) November 25, 2021

Being a dangerous racist and holocaust denying anti-Semite doesn't make you politically incorrect, it makes a dangerous racist and holocaust denying anti-Semite.



Now piss off Mel Gibson. pic.twitter.com/c9AVb95k4I — Eric A (@culdesacfan) November 26, 2021

I saw Mel Gibson trending earlier.

Now it says Susan Sarandon is trending.



I don't give a fuck why either of them is trending.

They're both assholes. — Daphne ***WHY?!*** Shepherd (@antifashyst) November 26, 2021

Yea. You can’t intimidate Mel Gibson into not being a misogynist, anti-Semitic jerk. https://t.co/BOw9nICFti — TobiasMasonPark (@jamajesticgoose) November 25, 2021

if you’re watching beyond thunderdome in honor of Tina Turner’s birthday, it’s 100 percent acceptable and expected to root for her instead of Mel Gibson pic.twitter.com/TtkGi6vJJR — sean paul mahoney (@seanpaulmahoney) November 26, 2021

Mel Gibson has written starred in and produced some the most epic movies of our time.

Braveheart

The Patriot

The Passion of Christ

Apocalypto

Conspiracy Theory

Mad Max — TRUMP_WON (@ChloeBellaMia) November 26, 2021

While it’s clear that Gibson isn’t going to be in everybody’s good graces ever again, it’s hardly slowed him down. On top of boarding John Wick prequel series The Continental, he’s also got action thrillers Last Looks, Agent Game, Panama and Hot Seat on the way, as well as biopic Stu and family fantasy Boys of Summer, without even mentioning the news he’s set to direct Lethal Weapon 5.