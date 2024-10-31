Melissa Barrera has the chance to enact sweet revenge against the ‘Scream’ franchise, and fans are in absolute agreement

When the mind-numbing news of Melissa Barrera being axed from the Scream franchise was first announced late last year, our horror-loving hearts were quickly crushed. So, what’s the funniest form of revenge she could enact? Well, that would be joining the cast of a much-anticipated parody project.

Earlier this week, horrorhounds were satisfied beyond belief after it was announced that the Wayans brothers would be returning to craft Scary Movie 6 — a long-awaited chapter in the historic horror-comedy franchise that’s certainly in need of some serious reigniting. The brothers previously worked on the first two movies in the gut-busting franchise before bowing out over creative woes with The Weinstein Company.

Flash forward to now, and the sixth movie has officially been greenlit — and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. After Barrera’s firing from Scream 7 back in November 2023, die-hard fans were understandably upset — especially when you consider the fact that Barrera was let go for simply expressing her own personal opinion about the war between Israel and Palestine. Despite her own right to freedom of speech, Barrera was fired, and not long after, Scream colleague Jenna Ortega also left the seventh movie due to “scheduling conflicts” with Netflix’s Wednesday.

Specific reasons aside, it was clear to eagle-eyed Scream fans that the duo were sticking together through Barrera’s unjust firing, which is why the 34-year-old joining the cast of Scary Movie 6 has the potential to go down in history as one of the funniest forms of revenge in Hollywood history. She might have been axed from the real thing (Scream 7), sure, but joining the cast of the long-standing franchise that has made a name for itself by being a Scream parody and mocking horror stereotypes? Well, that’s just gold.

Of course, nothing is officially set in stone at the time of this writing, but fans are already advocating for the young actress to enact some sweet revenge and join the Wayans brothers and parody Scream 7 in the funniest way possible, with Ortega even possibly joining in on the fun.

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega have the chance to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/jRF2q9FEE5 — 🎧 (@pcrkhs) October 29, 2024

marlon wayans follows melissa on instagram… 👀 pic.twitter.com/FXZNbfsok9 — chris (@slasherhomo) October 29, 2024

Not only that, but fans all across X have simultaneously been championing for Scary Movie franchise veterans Regina Hall and Anna Faris to sign on for the sixth movie. Just imagine Hall, Faris, and newcomer Barrera all working together to make a complete joke out of a collection of current horror franchises. We need it.

regina hall, anna faris, and melissa barrera pick up the phone!!!! https://t.co/bjYdkgAwrc — jay ™ (@jaymeeetsworld) October 29, 2024

At first, it looked as though the Scream franchise could possibly show some promise and pull some necessary tactics to make the seventh chapter worthwhile for fans, but the sixth Scary Movie flick being given the green light could arguably be the final nail in the coffin that would further push the idea that a modern-day Scream entry without Barrera and Ortega is absolutely pointless.

Now, that’s not to say that fans aren’t collectively thrilled that Neve Campbell is making her long-awaited return to the franchise that made her a household name, but the truth of the matter is that Barrera now has the golden opportunity to completely (and playfully) mock the very horror franchise that tossed her to the curb for simply sharing an opinion. Oh, how fast the tables can turn.

