Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank.

On Reddit today a fan posted the below image of a cat standing up and looking into the distance wondering what those it can see are doing. The conversation initiator says the image can be equated to how Kevin Feige must feel about his peers in the super-powered film business and a fellow user on the platform says such moments hammer home the importance of choice in the space.;

For another, the developments show Sony is not alone in their strange decisions with comic book characters. In their view, the Spider-Man studio trying to build a franchise around villains is borderline topped in its absurdity by Warner Bros. decisions, too;

In addition, while it was common and became a movement with the work of director Zack Snyder — who may have had a hand in manipulating online discourse to get his version of Justice League seen — some fans are trying to build up a groundswell of support for the take on Batgirl we may never see while also humorously referencing the online discourse which continues to this moment;

The next film in the DCEU which could be cancelled before release is Black Adam. It is still set to come out Oct. 21.