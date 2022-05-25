Hideo Kojima is often noted as apparently being able to predict the future. 2001’s Metal Gear Solid 2 prophesized a dystopian future full of social media misinformation and technological control, while 2020’s Death Stranding was released just before COVID hit and imagined a world where everybody had to stay indoors and were reliant on heroic package deliverymen.

When the guy’s right, he’s right. And he’s hit the mark yet again by correctly identifying Paddington 2 as a “masterpiece” of cinema:

Paddington 2 might seem like an odd choice for a guy preoccupied with giant nuclear robots and ghost-detecting babies, but Kojima tweets about cinema basically all the time and when he likes a movie, he really likes a movie.

If you’re scoffing right now about Paddington 2 really being that good, then you have to check it out. The first Paddington was already a heartwarming treat, but the second installment is basically a marmalade-scented hug in film form (and sits at 99% positive on the Tomatometer). Paddington 3 is now in pre-production and expected to shoot later this year for a 2023 release. Director Paul King isn’t on board this time, so let’s hope it captures the same magic as the first two.

In the meantime, details of Kojima’s next game recently leaked. Death Stranding star Norman Reedus let slip in an interview that they were working on a sequel, so expect Death Stranding 2 to be unveiled sometime over the summer. If it’s anything as weird and compelling as the 2020 game, we’re in for a treat.

Let’s just hope this one predicts a slightly more optimistic future for mankind…