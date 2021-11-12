MGM Wins Bidding War For Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista’s Buddy Comedy

Proving once and for all that a single tweet is enough to will a project into existence, Deadline reports that MGM are expected to come out on top and win the bidding war for an untitled buddy action comedy set to star Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa.

The former sent out the social media post in question towards the end of August, which quickly went viral and saw Momoa asked about it during a talk show appearance just a few days later. From there, the BFFs threw their weight behind the project, and now it exists as an actively in-development movie.

Dave Bautista Celebrates Turning 52 By Proving He's Still Jacked 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Scheduling is obviously going to be an issue, with Bautista having just started production on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while Momoa has been busy on the DCEU’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom since the summer. After that, Bautista is expected to report for duty on Denis Villenueve’s Dune: Part Two, so 2023 is a realistic estimate for when the untitled actioner will get underway.

There’s no director or script in place yet, either, it’s literally just the idea that’s been sold. With Bautista and Momoa partnering up in one of cinema’s favorite subgenres, that’s really all we need to get excited about it.