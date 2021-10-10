Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Reveal Their Nerdy First Meeting

The bromance between Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista has seen the duo will a new buddy cop comedy into existence, based on little more than a tweet sent by the Guardians of the Galaxy star that quickly went viral.

A couple of days after Bautista put the idea out there, Momoa appeared on a talk show where he was asked about his interest in re-teaming with his Dune and See co-star, with the DCEU’s Aquaman confirming that they were actively trying to make it happen.

Two proven action stars that boast plenty of charisma and comic timing sounds like an easy sell to audiences, especially when Bautista and Momoa have displayed excellent chemistry both onscreen and off. During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the duo revealed they first met when they hit it off behind the scenes at Comic-Con.

Momoa admitted that their maiden encounter came when they “both geeked out on each other”, and it would be a sight to see a pair of huge dudes completely showering each other in praise during their very first time chatting. A broad genre comedy looks to be the end result, and they can start seriously considering that buddy movie once they’ve wrapped their respective superhero blockbusters Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.