Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård face a warped horror experience in official trailer for Brandon Cronenberg’s ‘Infinity Pool’

The ever-popular festivities of Halloween might be long in the rearview mirror, but that certainly hasn’t prevented the horror catalog from pumping out a slew of pulse-pounding features just on the heels of what has been considered one of the best years for the genre. Now, all of that spooky excitement continues with Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, which has just dropped its official trailer early this morning.

The aforementioned horror project, which is undoubtedly set to present a spine-tingling experience, features Pearl star Mia Goth — who has already been regarded as a modern-day scream queen — and The Northman actor Alexander Skarsgård.

In the upcoming film, Skarsgård portrays James, who is on vacation at an island resort with his partner Em. However, while there, the couple faces an unfathomable amount of obstacles, unsettling sequences, and outright terror — most of which is presented to them by Mia Goth’s character Gabi. The official synopsis is as follows:

“A young couple is enjoying an all-inclusive beach vacation in the island of La Tolqa, when a fatal accident exposes the resort’s perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors.”

Infinity Pool, much like the rest of Cronenberg’s filmography, focuses on familiar elements of sci-fi horror and eye-watering gore. This certainly comes as no surprise to many, seeing as the Canadian filmmaker is the son of legendary director David Cronenberg, whose influence on the body horror sub-genre speaks volumes. And while the latest flick just narrowly avoided a jaw-dropping NC-17 rating, there’s simply no denying that the movie will likely include a plethora of bone-chilling moments that will sit with audiences for years to come.

Infinity Pool is scheduled for release on Jan. 27, 2023.