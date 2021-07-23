Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Developing Black Superman Project For HBO Max

Michael B. Jordan shot down rumors that he would be involved in J.J. Abrams’ Black Superman movie, but that could be because Jordan is working on his own project for the superhero.

A Black Superman project is being developed for by Jordan and his production company, Outlier Society, according to Collider. The report states that Outlier Society, which Jordan founded in 2016, has reportedly hired a scriptwriter and is focused on exploring the Val-Zod version of Superman. The project is also being made for an HBO Max release.

Val-Zod is the Superman from Earth-2, and unlike Clark Kent, the character most fans identify as Superman, Val-Zod has been portrayed as Black in the comics. Abrams’ project is reportedly centered on the Clark Kent version of Superman, which has been a polarizing decision among fans.

In April, Jordan indicated that he was not going to star in Abrams’ project.

“I mean, I’m flattered that I keep coming up in conversation in these rumors to play characters like that. I mean, as you know, I’ve been rumored to play so many different characters over the years. I mean, at this point, it’s flattering, I’m humbled by it. And whoever ends up stepping into that role, it’s definitely one to look for,” Jordan told Collider.

Over the past several years, Jordan’s profile has continued to grow, especially within the action and superhero genres. With lead roles in the Creed films, as well as starring in Fantastic Four (2015) and Black Panther, it is not a stretch to imagine the 34-year-old portraying Superman.

In an April interview with The Hollywood Reporter while promoting Without Remorse, a film in which Jordan played a character that was historically white, he explained how much representation can mean in media.

“It’s important for people to see themselves in roles that they normally wouldn’t see,” says Jordan. “What that does to the next generation, to a kid or somebody that didn’t think that is something that they could achieve — now they’re thinking about it and daydreaming about it.”

If Michael B. Jordan does ultimately star as Superman, it appears fans will be able to watch it via HBO Max.