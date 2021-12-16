Michael B. Jordan says Killmonger isn’t a villain, and the internet has thoughts

The old saying posits that the best villains are the ones convinced their actions aren’t nefarious at all, with the finest antagonists holding firm in their belief that whatever they do is entirely justified within the context of their own worldview, and that logic most certainly applies to Black Panther‘s Killmonger.

On top of being one of the best bad guys we’ve ever seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Michael B. Jordan’s incendiary performance paints Erik Stevens as a man seeking to do right by his own father, with his personal quest for revenge also fueled by a desire to take what he thinks is rightfully his.

It make him a three-dimensional counterpoint to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa rather than the archetypal ‘bad guy does bad things and must be stopped by the hero’, with Jordan recently outlining that “he cared about his people just as much as T’Challa, he just had a different way of going about getting it done”.

As you can see from the myriad of reactions below, though, it’s stirred up debate on social media all over again.

lol Killmonger shot a lady in the face in the first act https://t.co/8szQVnzNbb — niles abston live in NYC (2/17-2/19) (@NILES100) December 14, 2021

"Killmonger wasn't a villain"



His gang shot an innocent person in the back running away in the very first scene of the movie.



Not a villain though 🙃 https://t.co/hMKZq1HfaE pic.twitter.com/j8o3CrGnUX — Lofti Pixels (@loftipixels) December 15, 2021

Micheal B. Jordan: Killmonger wasn’t a villian!



Killmonger: pic.twitter.com/iIuR9XBbD5 — Roxxy Haze (@roxxyhaze) December 15, 2021

his name is killmonger https://t.co/ljKRy6cuL6 — blammo (@blammoyouredead) December 15, 2021

It’s ok to understand Killmonger’s POV or be sympathetic to the plight of his family abandoning him. But dude killed his girlfriend for tactical advantage and took pleasure in intimidating & physically abusing women. His name is literally “Killmonger.” He’s a villain. pic.twitter.com/MMi9lUAub6 — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) December 14, 2021

Someone needs to watch the Killmonger What If episode https://t.co/NS6GpveDDb — The Crimson 15 Podcast (@C15Podcast) December 14, 2021

Lol Killmonger was a villain.. let's stop this conversation https://t.co/UdFsygyhkM — KZY (@Keezy05) December 15, 2021

Speculation continues to run rampant that we’ll see Jordan in some form during next year’s sequel Wakanda Forever, but it’s a testament to his performance that arguments over Killmonger’s intentions still rage nearly four years after Black Panther‘s release.