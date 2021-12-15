Rumor of Killmonger returning in ‘Black Panther 2’ divides fans
One of the most popular Marvel villains in the MCU so far is Killmonger from Black Panther. Despite his on-screen death at the conclusion of that film, fans have a glimmer of hope as a new report claims the character will be returning, be it in a slightly different way.
According to ScreenGeek’s report, Michael B. Jordan will return as Killmonger during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however, his appearance won’t take place in the physical world. Instead, the report claims that Killmonger will appear within the Astral Plane to guide a young hero during the film.
While this would be a new detail, there are still questions surrounding it like who is this new hero? How large will his role be? And plenty more. Since it was reported, fans have shared their thoughts online and along with a recent quote from Jordan himself, Killmonger began trending.
Here is some of what fans had to say about the rumor of Killmonger’s return.
It seems that fans disagree on what this means for the overall story and if it was a good decision or not. It seems Michael B. Jordan is not, though. A quote from the actor explaining how he feels that Killmonger wasn’t a villain is trending. However, his read is contrary to how the character was set up in the initial film, and Jordan’s take isn’t for everyone.
Fans will have to wait before we know for sure if Killmonger will be making a return in any way to Black Panther, but this latest news is a glimmer of hope for fans of the character.