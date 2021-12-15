Rumor of Killmonger returning in ‘Black Panther 2’ divides fans

One of the most popular Marvel villains in the MCU so far is Killmonger from Black Panther. Despite his on-screen death at the conclusion of that film, fans have a glimmer of hope as a new report claims the character will be returning, be it in a slightly different way.

According to ScreenGeek’s report, Michael B. Jordan will return as Killmonger during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however, his appearance won’t take place in the physical world. Instead, the report claims that Killmonger will appear within the Astral Plane to guide a young hero during the film.

While this would be a new detail, there are still questions surrounding it like who is this new hero? How large will his role be? And plenty more. Since it was reported, fans have shared their thoughts online and along with a recent quote from Jordan himself, Killmonger began trending.

Here is some of what fans had to say about the rumor of Killmonger’s return.

Me when mcu bozos start saying he should be black panther https://t.co/XeLfp80dk8 pic.twitter.com/nj3lJFPt1j — silver wolf! (@Thecomicsking) December 14, 2021

HOLY SHIT LETS FUCKING GO https://t.co/u1yj0wPxgp — Aidan (@AidanNYR) December 14, 2021

Michael B. Jordan is legit the only one who can take the role of Black Panther after Chadwick https://t.co/dPIjai7K2z — Reborn (WATCH TICK TICK BOOM) (@Ch4osReborn) December 14, 2021

why tho?

i dont want that shit on the movie https://t.co/y4JrKlLQAN — TC_Kaballin (@Kaballin02) December 14, 2021

And thanks for spoiling it https://t.co/GM2kXik0oh — Calixto (@calixto_apache) December 14, 2021

Make him the new Black Panther https://t.co/34xMByxzRW — Maaz Riasat❓0❓❓ (@maaz_riasat) December 14, 2021

Great, just take away the one thing that made the ending to the first film really meaningful. I know yall love killmonger but his death had impact. A sequel shouldn't lessen the value of the original film on its synopsis alone. https://t.co/JIJTtS7lJN — 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕖🎃 (@TheBearded_Jake) December 14, 2021

I've said it before and I'll say it now (and I'm most likely not the only one)



The Atlanteans are gonna find him left in the ocean and nurse him back to health. Maybe in attempt to use him in some way to fight against Wakanda https://t.co/koyyhmDGQi — June (@kewmics) December 14, 2021

okay fuck this movie at this point https://t.co/v2AGxU7o0e — kam (@fortyvaccine) December 14, 2021

god i hope so



best part about bp https://t.co/0y9VxBGPXe — jøsh (@_undeadboi_) December 14, 2021

Last month, I commented on a post about Letitia Wright, saying Michael B. Jordan should come back in the next movie. I received angry replies, so I ended up deleting my comment. I'd love to see their faces now😂 https://t.co/9Sds4Ixg7y — Ian (@Tokyo_Joey) December 14, 2021

as long as he not actually alive idc. not like this’ll be the worst part of the movie https://t.co/AhQlxvnbed — 🎒 (@poe_416) December 14, 2021

It seems that fans disagree on what this means for the overall story and if it was a good decision or not. It seems Michael B. Jordan is not, though. A quote from the actor explaining how he feels that Killmonger wasn’t a villain is trending. However, his read is contrary to how the character was set up in the initial film, and Jordan’s take isn’t for everyone.

Fans will have to wait before we know for sure if Killmonger will be making a return in any way to Black Panther, but this latest news is a glimmer of hope for fans of the character.