Michael B. Jordan’s Superman Project Could Reportedly Be R-Rated

Warner Bros. and DC Films are currently developing two new Superman projects, but the fans remain skeptical because neither of them will feature the return of Henry Cavill. The DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian hasn’t suited up or even signed on for a new outing since Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots wrapped in the summer of 2017, and the chances of a comeback continue to grow slimmer with each passing day.

J.J. Abrams is producing a new movie being scripted by Ta-Nehisi Coates, which has already proved to be a contentious issue online, while Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society company are spearheading an HBO Max series set to follow the popular Val-Zod iteration of the iconic superhero.

News has been thin on the ground since Jordan’s Superman was first announced to be in the works at the end of June, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was returned – that the creative freedom provided by streaming could lead to a darker, more mature and potentially even R-rated spin on Superman.

Admittedly, all you need to do is say “f*ck” twice and you’ve got yourself an R-rated piece of content, but would the fanbase we willing to accept a violent take on the wholesome superhero? The PG-13 Man of Steel still dredges up the debate eight years later over whether or not Superman was right to snap Zod’s neck, but nothing rating-wise has been confirmed as of yet when Val-Zod’s live-action debut is still in its infancy.