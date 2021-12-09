Michael Bay still holds a well-deserved reputation for being one of cinema’s foremost purveyors of pyrotechnic carnage and destruction on a practical scale, something that’s becoming an increasingly lost art, but he hasn’t made anywhere near as many balls-to-the-wall, old school action movies recently as you may think.

In fact, Netflix’s 6 Underground is the only straightforward shoot em’ up he’s made since 2003’s Bad Boys II, and even then the streaming exclusive stripped away a huge part of what makes Bay such a singular talent by not even sniffing the inside of a theater to let the Bayhem unfold on the biggest screen possible.

Luckily, or perhaps not depending on where you stand on the merits of his work, the wait is almost over for his next effort Ambulance, which lands on February 18 next year. The first official poster for the street-level thriller has now been unveiled, and you can check it out below.

Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' drops first official poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star as a pair of crooks who decide that a $32 million heist is a much better idea than a $231,000 job, before the situation inevitably spirals out of control. Shot largely on location with a budget that pales in comparison to most of his features, this could be the creative resurgence for Bay that’s sorely needed.