Michael Fassbender Rumored For MCU Villain Role

When Michael Fassbender made his feature film debut as a supporting player in Zack Snyder’s 300, there was little indication that in less than a decade that he’d go on to establish a reputation as one of the industry’s finest actors. He’s been in some bad movies just like everybody else, but you can always rely on the 43 year-old to at least give an accomplished performance, regardless of the quality of the projects he appears in.

Fassbender has a patchy track record when it comes to big budget blockbusters, but a lot of that blame can be pointed towards the general inconsistency of the X-Men franchise. First Class and Days of Future Past were vastly superior to Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, but his work as Magneto wasn’t an issue in any of them, while his fantastically weird stint as David/Walter in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequels can be counterbalanced by the terrible Jonah Hex and Assassin’s Creed.

The latest rumor making the rounds is that Fassbender is being eyed for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, except it won’t be as Magneto. Instead, the report pegs him as being the frontrunner for the Fantastic Four reboot’s Doctor Doom, which is something we heard from our own sources well over a year ago, and sounds like an inspired choice on paper if it wasn’t for all the baggage he already carries as the mutant Master of Magnetism.

Obviously, we’ve seen countless actors appear in multiple superhero franchises as different characters, but Dark Phoenix was only released two years ago. Fantastic Four, meanwhile, is expected by the end of 2023 at the latest, so it might be a little too soon for Michael fassbender to suit up as someone else, especially another major comic book figure who was recently in the possession of Fox.