Michael B. Jordan Breaks The Silence On Rumors That He’s Playing Superman

Despite being cast as Superman almost a decade ago, Henry Cavill hasn’t really been able to show what he can do as the iconic superhero. Sure, he undoubtedly looks the part, but so far the material hasn’t really given the English actor anything to sink his teeth into. Man of Steel was a solid enough origin story that made it clear that the DCEU’s Supes was an entirely different take on the character than fans were used to, before Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League relegated the Big Blue Boy Scout to a supporting player, giving him very little to do in the overall narrative of either movie.

There’ve been conflicting reports doing the rounds for months now surrounding Cavill’s future as the Man of Steel, leading to some awkward moments as the 36 year-old continues to insist that he’s still the current owner of the costume. That speculation has only intensified now that he’s tied up with Netflix’s The Witcher, with rumors hinting that Michael B. Jordan could be set to replace Cavill as the Kryptonian demi-god, especially since the comic book fan and Creed star has signed a huge first-look deal with Warner Bros.

Epic Fan Art Imagines Michael B. Jordan As The Next Superman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As one of the fastest-rising stars in the industry though, Jordan is frequently linked to countless high-profile franchises, something he freely admitted when questioned about those Superman rumors in a recent interview.

“I’ve been rumored to play Morpheus to Superman to Power Rangers and everything in between, so it’s like, I’m kinda used to the rumors I’m playing something. But, anything that I do dive into has to be done the right way. It has to be full of authenticity. I’m a fan of comic books, you know? I understand, you know, the fans being upset at, ‘Oh no, why are they doing this and why are they changing that?’. I would feel the same way about certain things. So just know, if I ever were to dabble in anything, it would be authentic and something that I feel like people would really support.”

That’s a very vague answer from the actor, and while Henry Cavill at least deserves the chance to star in a Man of Steel sequel to really show what he can do, the next time it comes to recasting Superman, Michael B. Jordan would be far from the worst choice in the world to play Clark Kent. But only time will tell who Warner Bros. ultimately decides to go with.