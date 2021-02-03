Here’s How Michael B. Jordan Could Look As DC’s Future State Batman

DC Comics recently rebooted their universe once again with the Future State line of comics, jumping ahead 10 years into the future to explore the next generation of the DC pantheon. As well as a new Wonder Woman and Superman, Future State also introduces a new Batman, Lucius Fox’s son Tim, notable for being the first mainstream African-American incarnation of the Dark Knight. But let’s imagine Tim was coming to live-action – who would be the perfect choice to play him?

This epic fan art pitches Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan in the role. As created by digital artist @Britedit, the piece decks Jordan out in the Future State iteration of the Batsuit, notable for its black detailing, shoulder pads and yellow-rimmed Bat-symbol. And with his hair and facial hair in this style, he’s also a good match for the comics character.

This fancast is a little ironic as we know that Jordan has been eyed for Superman in the past. The actor himself revealed that he had discussions with Warner Bros. about potentially taking on the role of the Man of Steel in a reboot, but they ultimately couldn’t agree on a creative direction for the project. That said, Jordan has suggested he’d like to play Val-Zod, another version of Supes from a different universe. If that never happens, though, he would make a great Batman.

In the meantime, it looks like Jordan may be sticking around the Marvel universe instead. Despite Killmonger’s death in BP, the star has teased that he’s not done with the character and could still return in Black Panther 2. Given the villain’s enormous popularity, it wouldn’t be surprising if director Ryan Coogler managed to find a way to resurrect him.

Would you like to see the Future State character come to the DCEU, though? And would Michael B. Jordan be a good fit for Batman? Join the conversation in the comments section.