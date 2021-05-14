Michael B. Jordan Wants To Make A Horror Movie With Jordan Peele

For some reason, starring in a horror movie tends to be one of the many boxes that need to be checked off as a rising talent makes their way up the Hollywood ladder, but Michael B. Jordan hasn’t ventured into the genre as of yet. He’s done drama, sci-fi, action, thriller, comedy, superhero and literary adaptations, but something scary hasn’t quite fallen into his lap.

Looking at his schedule, it probably won’t be happening for a long time, either, with the actor having just come off the back of Amazon’s Tom Clancy film Without Remorse, while he’s currently shooting Denzel Washington’s next directorial effort A Journal for Jordan before he steps behind the camera himself for the first time to helm spinoff sequel Creed III.

However, despite admitting that he’s not made of the strongest stuff when it comes to sitting through horror, the 34 year-old revealed that he’d love to collaborate with Jordan Peele one day.

“Maybe me and Jordan Peele, something like that. He’s been doing a great job. It’s like, me personally, scary movies, horror movies, I just get scared. But if I had an opportunity to actually make a horror film, it’ll probably knock a little bit of the edge off, I can probably sit through them. I’m a scaredy-cat!”

Based on the critical and commercial acclaim that greeted Get Out and Us, everybody would jump at the chance to work with Peele these days as he continues to cement himself as one of the industry’s most exciting and original filmmakers. The Academy Award winner is currently gearing up to shoot his mysterious next feature with recent Oscar nominee Steven Yeun and winner Daniel Kaluuya, which hasn’t even revealed its title, premise or even genre yet but is still tentatively penciled in to hit theaters next July.

After that, there’s no reason why Michael B. Jordan and Jordan Peele couldn’t find something to work on together, but given their schedules it could be a problem trying to find an extended period of time where both are available.