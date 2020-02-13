Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Eyed For Young Lando If Donald Glover Walks

It seems like Disney and Lucasfilm want a do-over on Solo: A Star Wars Story. And really, you can’t blame them, as the lowest grossing Star Wars movie to date saw two directors exit, a shaky performance from star Alden Ehrenreich and major story changes that resulted in the plot being a bit of a mess.

Perhaps the bright spot of Solo though, besides Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a horny android, of course, was Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian. Despite the pressure of replacing Billy Dee Williams, the Atlanta star was able to balance the humor and the heart in the character and won over a lot of fans in the process.

But unfortunately, due to Solo’s poor reception, Glover is reportedly reluctant to reprise the role, meaning Lucasfilm may have to find a replacement for him. And according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, Rey is Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] and Disney is doing both Aladdin 2 and National Treasure 3, all of which have since been proven correct – one name that the studio is eyeing in case Glover walks is Michael B. Jordan.

Of course, Jordan is already a part of the Disney family, having appeared as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. He’s also expected to reprise the role for the Disney Plus show What If…? and is rumored to return in Black Panther 2. Not to mention he’s in very high demand in Hollywood and on wishlists for numerous big roles. So, the chances of the Mouse House being able to lock him down for young Lando as well seem slim. But again, our sources say that he’s definitely one name they’re interested in.

Then again, we imagine there are other actors they’re looking at as well and as we said above, Glover walking isn’t a sure thing. He’s reluctant to return, yes, but that doesn’t mean he won’t. And like we mentioned before, he really was terrific as young Lando and with the right material, his next turn in the role could be a lot more successful than Solo.