Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Eyed For DCEU Role In Black Adam

Michael B. Jordan is certainly no stranger to the world of superheroes, and has experienced both the highs and lows of the genre. The actor scored his breakout role in Josh Trank’s found-footage hit Chronicle, before re-teaming with the director for one of the worst comic book movies ever made as part of the Fantastic Four reboot.

Undeterred by such a high-profile failure, Jordan redeemed himself hugely by winning rave reviews for his performance as Killmonger in Black Panther, with rumors frequently making the rounds that he could be set for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. If that wasn’t enough, the 33 year-old also produced and played a supporting role in Netflix’s comic book adaptation Raising Dion which has been renewed for a second season, and is still finding himself linked with Superman should the Man of Steel be rebooted.

The latest report tying the Creed star to the world of superpowers and spandex though claims that he’s under consideration to join Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam as Hawkman, although Ryan Reynolds is said to be the studio’s number one choice for the role as they look to capitalize on his close friendship with his Hobbs & Shaw and Red Notice co-star Johnson. That being said, Reynolds has recently claimed on Twitter that he’s not playing the part.

Whether that means he was never attached to it or was interested at one point but ultimately passed is unclear, but either way, Michael B. Jordan would be a more than suitable choice. Charlie Hunnam is also said to be on the shortlist, but his track record in big budget blockbusters doesn’t make for encouraging reading. In any case, with DC FanDome on the horizon, some more official casting news for Black Adam shouldn’t be too far away regardless of who ends up signing on.