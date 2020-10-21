Michael Keaton Addresses If He’ll Return As Batman In The Flash

Michael Keaton hasn’t donned the cape and cowl for 28 years, but he’s about to once again in the upcoming Flash movie. DC has big plans for this one, too, with Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster set to tear through the multiverse in his initial solo outing.

The first big returning name attached to the project was Keaton, who was announced to be involved in the summer. And for the first time since then, the star has now addressed his comeback. While speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host pressed Keaton on whether he could officially confirm that he was returning as Batman. As a superhero movie vet by now, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor knew better than to let anything slip, so he kept his response brief.

“I can’t confirm anything,” Keaton replied when asked. He then had a bit of fun back-and-forth with Kimmel, asking if the host was “a comic book guy,” to which Kimmel reminded him he’s a Spider-Man fan and joked that he’ll be appearing opposite Keaton as Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man 3. The star then returned to the question a little bit and offered an extra piece of info. “So, we’re having discussions as they say,” he said. “We’re talking about it. We’ll see if that happens.”

Brandon Routh's Superman Meets Michael Keaton's Batman In New DCEU Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Kimmel tried a different track after that and brought up how Ben Affleck is also returning as the Dark Knight in The Flash. Given that there are already two Batmen in the film, Kimmel questioned Keaton on if any other versions could appear alongside them. Keaton then joked that “all 127” previous Batman actors will take part in the production.

Of course, the Beetlejuice star doesn’t really need to be as secretive as he was here, seeing as director Andy Muschietti has already confirmed that he’s going to be involved with the project, but it can’t hurt to keep the movie’s big surprises under lock and key for the moment.

The Flash is set to hit cinemas in November 2022. Meanwhile, we’ll next see Michael Keaton in the Marvel universe in March’s Morbius.