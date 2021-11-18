Michael Keaton‘s menacing yet nuanced turn as Adrian Toomes AKA Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming made him one of the MCU’s greatest ever villains. To date, we’ve yet to see him return to the screen as the Avenger-hating scavenger, but that’s about to be put right in this January’s Morbius, which marks his first time appearing in the Sony side of things. His cameo opposite Jared Leto in that movie suggests Toomes is about to become a Nick Fury-like figure who’ll pop up and now and again, much to fans’ excitement.

He’s definitely got at least one more appearance in the bag. That’s the big revelation that Keaton let slip while speaking on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. As well as his imminent return as DC’s Batman in The Flash movie, obviously, the conversation touched on his Marvel commitments, too. In doing so, Keaton admitted that he’s reprising his role in a secret project this very week. “I’m shooting tomorrow… some Vulture stuff,” he teased.

That’s all the info he offered, so it’s up to fans to work out what project Keaton could be turning up in next. Well, we know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is undergoing some major reshoots, which are rumored to be upping its number of crossover cameos. So Vulture dropping by would make a certain amount of sense. Alternatively, maybe he’s doing some very late-in-the-day pickups for either Morbius or Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Whatever the specific project, Marvel/Sony likely won’t be pleased that Keaton blurted out this fact on such a high-profile show. But we shouldn’t be too surprised. This is the same guy who blew the big twist that the Joker killed Batman’s parents to David Letterman back in 1989. Just like Keaton’s commitment to the superhero genre, it’s nice to know some things never change.

Michael Keaton‘s next scheduled appearance as Vulture comes in Morbius, opening in theaters on Jan. 28, 2022.