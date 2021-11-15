Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots Rumored To Feature Big-Name Cameos

The troubled production of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit another setback recently, when it was confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel was heading back in front of cameras for reshoots that could generously be described as significant.

Reassembling the cast and crew to work six days a week right up until the end of the year set alarm bells ringing in many online circles, especially when the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo adventure has already had to contend with a change in director, the pandemic, and then multiple release date shuffles.

While there’s been some doomsaying claiming that story problems have forced Marvel to take drastic action to whip Multiverse of Madness back into shape so late in the day, fresh speculation has instead posited that several major cameo appearances are being stuffed into the additional photography, as you can see below.

got some info on these reshoots and what I said here is basically what’s happening, Feige is actually pleased with Raimi and the films direction, they are adding people who were busy (filming a show 😉) during principle, n stream lining a pivotal scene that also involves “cameos” https://t.co/lZEH7zHMCO — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) November 14, 2021

We should point out that none of this has been confirmed yet, but given both the title and the premise of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, very few installments in MCU history have lent themselves so openly and easily to the concept of surprise guests, without it having a detrimental effect on the narrative given that literally anything is possible.